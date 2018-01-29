The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered to trade Jordan Clarkson to the Pistons for Avery Bradley.

According to the Free Press‘ Vince Ellis, Detroit declined the offer.

The Los Angeles Lakers, trying to clear cap space this offseason, offered guard Jordan Clarkson for Bradley recently.

Clarkson, 25, is in Year 2 of a four-year, $50 million deal he signed in 2016. Bradley makes $8.8 million in the final season of his contract.

The Pistons weren’t interested previously, but it’s unclear if those talks could be revisited.

Report: Pistons Make Avery Bradley Available In Trade Talks

   
  

