After losing 7 of their last 8 games, the Lakers held a team meeting to air their grievances on Thursday.

Brandon Ingram said players expressed frustration with both the situation on the court and “the business of the organization.”

The Lakers had a team meeting yesterday instead of practice. Luke Walton gave players the floor to discuss whatever was on their mind. Lots of talk about frustrations guy were feeling, both on the court and with the business of the organization. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 29, 2017

From the L.A. Times‘ Tania Ganguli:

“I don’t think you work through it in one day, but I think we put it out there about how each guy was feeling about how they play on the basketball floor, about how they’re feeling about the business of the organization, how they want to be played or anything of that nature,” forward Brandon Ingram said. “I think they just put it all out there and ultimately I would hope they felt free after they did.”

RELATED:

LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Ball is ‘Disgusted’ By Lakers’ Struggles