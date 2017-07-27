Fresh of signing a deal with the Detroit Pistons, Langston Galloway stops by the SLAM Dome to talk about his new team, being traded to the Kings last season, his sneaker battle with Sean Kilpatrick and his offseason.
Listen above or check us out on audioBoom and iTunes:
