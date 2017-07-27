Respect The Game Episode 63: Langston Galloway

Fresh of signing a deal with the Detroit Pistons, Langston Galloway stops by the SLAM Dome to talk about his new team, being traded to the Kings last season, his sneaker battle with Sean Kilpatrick and his offseason.

