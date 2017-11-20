LaVar Ball is not ready to thank Donald Trump for his role in the release of his son, LiAngelo, from detainment in China.

Appearing on “CNN Tonight” with Chris Cuomo, LaVar had this message for Trump (starting at 6:30):

“I didn’t meet with [Trump] face-to-face. […] “Come meet me like a man, shake my hand, tell me what you’ve done for me.” […] “I’m not just saying thank you to anybody for nothing.”

Later in the interview, after a hilarious back-and-forth about saying “thank you,” LaVar said he would have thanked Trump if the players rode home on Air Force 1.

this is Jerry Seinfeld and George Costanza arguing about the words "Thank You" pic.twitter.com/bDxIL7V1Ta — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) November 21, 2017

“I would say thank you if [Trump] would have put [LiAngelo] on his plane and took him home. “Then I would have said, Thank you Mr. Trump for taking my boys out of China and putting them into the US. “There’s a lot of room on that plane. I would have said, Thank you kindly for that.”

The feud began when LaVar dismissed Trump’s role in the release of his son LiAngelo, and two other UCLA players Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

In a story by ESPN’s Arash Markazi. LaVar had this to say:

“Who? What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. “Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

The president responded Sunday on Twitter, stating he should have left the players in jail.

Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

