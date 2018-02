Making an appearance on the show Lip Sync Battle with his son Lonzo, LaVar Ball turned to Nas’ “Hate Me Now.” Check out a preview of the performance above.

We got a snippet of Lonzo’s rendition of Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” earlier this week.

The full episode will air Thursday night. Who’s tuning in?

