LeBron Gives Arm Sleeve To Fan Holding ‘You Are More Than An Athlete’ Sign

by March 14, 2018
31

LeBron James notched his 14th triple-double of the season on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Cavaliers’ 129-107 victory over the Suns.

With the outcome decided, The King took off his arm sleeve in the final minutes and gave it to a courtside fan holding a sign that read “King James. You are more than an athlete. #NeverShutUp.”

After James expressed his strong opposition to president Donald Trump during an interview for UNINTERRUPTED last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham replied by asserting he should “shut up and dribble” in a lengthy on-air rant.

LeBron then posted this response on Instagram:

#wewillnotshutupanddribble

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

