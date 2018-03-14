LeBron James: ‘I’m Like Fine Wine, I Get Better With Age’

After recording his career-best 14th triple-double in a season, LeBron James said that he’s “getting better with age.”

LeBron, who finished with 28 points, 13 boards and 11 dimes against Phoenix, quipped that his game is like a fine wine (starting at 1:59):

You set a career high with 14 triple-doubles in a season. Does that say anything about more possessions or keeping your body ready?

LeBron: “No. It just says I’m like fine wine, I get better with age. That’s what it says. More possessions, my ass [laughs]. What are you talking about. I’m getting better with age [laughs].”

LeBron James Hopes to Play Against His Son in the NBA

