LeBron James And Kevin Durant Speak Out Against Donald Trump

LeBron James and Kevin Durant continued to speak out against Donald Trump in a recent conversation with Cari Champion.

While on UNINTERRUPTED’s “Rolling With The Champion,” LeBron said, “[Trump] really don’t give a fuck about the people.”

Using a basketball analogy, Durant added, “Our team, as a country, is not ran by a great coach.” Starting at 5:16:

LeBron: “The No. 1 job in America, the point of person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people, and really don’t give a fuck about the people.” […] “And this time now with the President of the United States, it’s at a bad time. And while we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, as this is not the way.” KD: “When we talking about leadership and what’s going on in our country. It’s all about leadership. And I learned that playing basketball. I learned a lot of life skills from playing basketball. “You need to empower people. You need to encourage people. And that’s what builds a great team. And I feel like our team, as a country, is not ran by a great coach.”

