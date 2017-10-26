LeBron James admitted that the Nets’ 2018 draft pick “might not even be that good” after the Cavaliers lost 107-112 in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
The Nets have started the season with a 3-2 record, and boast the 6th-best offense in the League.
The coveted ‘Brooklyn’ pick? LeBron says it ‘might not even be that good of a pick’ for Cavs @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/2Q0qkIrJLl
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 26, 2017
From Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon:
“It might not even be that good of a pick,” James told cleveland.com. […]
“We’re running around here worrying about getting the Brooklyn pick, they might want our pick,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.
A critical asset in the Kyrie Irving trade, Brooklyn’s 2018 draft pick was projected to be a top-five selection.
But with so many teams tanking this season, and the Nets playing better basketball, the Cavs may end up with fewer ping-pong balls initially expected.
