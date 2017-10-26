LeBron James admitted that the Nets’ 2018 draft pick “might not even be that good” after the Cavaliers lost 107-112 in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The Nets have started the season with a 3-2 record, and boast the 6th-best offense in the League.

From Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon:

“It might not even be that good of a pick,” James told cleveland.com. […] “We’re running around here worrying about getting the Brooklyn pick, they might want our pick,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

A critical asset in the Kyrie Irving trade, Brooklyn’s 2018 draft pick was projected to be a top-five selection.

But with so many teams tanking this season, and the Nets playing better basketball, the Cavs may end up with fewer ping-pong balls initially expected.

