Report: LeBron James Believes He Deserved 8 of the Last 10 MVPs

by March 30, 2018
528
lebron james mvp

LeBron James not only believes he’s the MVP this season, but the MVP for eight of the past 10 NBA seasons, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

While guesting on the Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst said that LeBron “always regretted” admitting that Derrick Rose was the MVP in 2011.

“The Derrick Rose MVP year is where this started with LeBron. LeBron felt like he should have won the MVP that year.

“It was the only time in a five-year run where he didn’t win the MVP. But he was so beaten down by the media and the fans after The Decision, that he just sort of took it on the chin. And I think he’s always regretted it.” […]

“In his mind, he believes he probably should have won like 8 of the last 10 MVPs.” […]

“Even his first year [back] in Cleveland where his back was bothering him for a while, and he missed a couple of weeks in the middle of the season, and his stats were kind of down. He believed that everything he had to do to carry that team and deal with David Blatt—he believed that he still deserved it.”

RELATED:
LeBron James Says He’s the MVP

 
