LeBron James Says All-Star Captains Should Draft Teams During Practice

LeBron James says the All-Star draft should be held live at Saturday practice before the All-Star Game.
While on the Road Trippin’ Podcast, LeBron said the All-Stars should all stand at halfcourt, and captains would pick teams.
.@kingjames & DJ Montage … take RT to a whole other side of the map as #EPISODE69: NBA ALL🌟 EDITION … dropped!
➡️#TeamChanning #TurnedTeam 🤷🏼♀️
|| & yes LBJ is playin’ @nba2k all the while 🎮🏀🤷🏾♂️ ||
👂🏽: https://t.co/prkv1IYwB5 pic.twitter.com/JzEXfb3spd
— RoadTrippinPodcast🎧 (@RoadTrippinPod) February 16, 2018
Do you really think the new format will make the game more competitive?
LeBron: “We don’t know. But what I do think is they missed on an opportunity to televise it.”
So can you give the order to us now?
LeBron: “No. It ain’t ready yet. The people ain’t ready for it… I think, personally, if we really wanted to do it like the park, we should have all showed up, All-Star Saturday, at practice and then picked.
“Everybody stand at halfcourt, and take your team. And that’s how we play.”
RELATED:
LeBron James And Kevin Durant Speak Out Against Donald Trump