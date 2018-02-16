LeBron James Says All-Star Captains Should Draft Teams During Practice

LeBron James says the All-Star draft should be held live at Saturday practice before the All-Star Game.

While on the Road Trippin’ Podcast, LeBron said the All-Stars should all stand at halfcourt, and captains would pick teams.

Do you really think the new format will make the game more competitive? LeBron: “We don’t know. But what I do think is they missed on an opportunity to televise it.” So can you give the order to us now? LeBron: “No. It ain’t ready yet. The people ain’t ready for it… I think, personally, if we really wanted to do it like the park, we should have all showed up, All-Star Saturday, at practice and then picked. “Everybody stand at halfcourt, and take your team. And that’s how we play.”

