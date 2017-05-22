The Cavs blew a 21-point third quarter lead to lose Game 3, 111-108, at home on Sunday.

After the game, LeBron James (who finished with 11 points on 4-13 shooting with 6 TOs) said he hopes the loss will wake up a team that’s been on cruise control. Starting at 6:07:

“I feel like you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful. “If it was going to happen, let it happen now. Let us regroup. Let us regroup, and all the narrative and everything that was going on, let’s regroup, and let’s get back to playing desperate basketball, which they did tonight.

An Avery Bradley three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left not only gave Cleveland its first playoff loss, but also marked the first time LeBron’s team has blown a 20-point lead in the postseason.

