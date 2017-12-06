LeBron James thinks that his consistent, MVP-level play causes some people to overlook the difficultly of his accomplishments.

After shootaround on Wednesday, LeBron said, “I think people have just grown accustomed of what I do, and it gets taken for granted at times” (starting at 4:09):

“I think people have just grown accustomed of what I do and it gets taken for granted at times what I do because I do it so often and it’s been a constant thing for so long. “It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s what LeBron’s supposed to do.’ It looks easy, but it’s not.”

