James Harden was in his bag Wednesday night, pulling off one of the most disrespectful moves you’ll see.

The Beard unleashed a pull-back crossover that sent Wesley Johnson tumbling to the ground, marveled at his work for awhile, then buried a three-pointer:

On Thursday, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the ridiculous ankle breaker, telling reporters “it’s one of those moves that sometimes you dream about.”

Peep his full reaction above, via ESPN.

RELATED

Stephen Curry: Rockets ‘Serious, But So Are We’