LeBron James Responds To Warriors Rumors: ‘It’s A Non-Story’

LeBron James called the report that he would consider joining the Warriors a “non-story.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, LeBron said that he’s only focused on leading the Cavs back to the Finals.

“The Golden State conversation is a non-story. All the other conversations is a non-story. My focus right now is on this team, and trying to figure out how we can get back to a fourth NBA Finals and compete for a Championship. If you want to ask me about this team, I can answer it, good, bad or ugly. But please, for the rest of the season, don’t ask me about no other team.”

