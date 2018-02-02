LeBron James Responds To Warriors Rumors: ‘It’s A Non-Story’

by Ryne Nelson February 02, 2018

lebron james responds warriors

LeBron James called the report that he would consider joining the Warriors a “non-story.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, LeBron said that he’s only focused on leading the Cavs back to the Finals.

“The Golden State conversation is a non-story. All the other conversations is a non-story.

My focus right now is on this team, and trying to figure out how we can get back to a fourth NBA Finals and compete for a Championship.

If you want to ask me about this team, I can answer it, good, bad or ugly. But please, for the rest of the season, don’t ask me about no other team.”

RELATED:
Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James To Warriors Report ‘Bullsh*t’

  
  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Steve Kerr Deletes Tweet Critical of James Harden Travel

25 mins ago
NBA

Kevin Durant Calls LeBron James To Warriors Report ‘Bullsh*t’

1 day ago
NBA

Report: LeBron James ‘Would Listen’ to Warriors in Free Agency

1 day ago
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
NBA

Enes Kanter Jokes He’d ‘Ask For A Trade’ If Added To LeBron’s All-Star Team

2 days ago
stephen curry no-trade clause
NBA

Stephen Curry Doesn’t Regret Not Getting No-Trade Clause

2 days ago

TRENDING