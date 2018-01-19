The Cleveland Cavaliers are in more than a funk—they’re in “Strugglesville,” according to LeBron James.
After Cleveland squeaked past the Magic with a 104-103 win, LeBron explained why the Cavs’ locker room was subdued (starting at 2:26):
Did this feel like a win tonight?
LeBron: “Hell yeah it felt like a win.”
It seemed like there were a lot of long faces…
LeBron: Well, I mean, yeah, because we want to play better, and we have the ability to do it. But right now we in Strugglesville.
“But it felt like a win, and we needed it. Definitely.”
