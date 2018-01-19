The Cleveland Cavaliers are in more than a funk—they’re in “Strugglesville,” according to LeBron James.

After Cleveland squeaked past the Magic with a 104-103 win, LeBron explained why the Cavs’ locker room was subdued (starting at 2:26):

Did this feel like a win tonight? LeBron: “Hell yeah it felt like a win.” It seemed like there were a lot of long faces… LeBron: Well, I mean, yeah, because we want to play better, and we have the ability to do it. But right now we in Strugglesville. “But it felt like a win, and we needed it. Definitely.”

