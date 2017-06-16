After shooting a commercial in which he makes light of his public father-son relationship, UCLA guard Lonzo Ball wrote a touching letter to LaVar Ball for Father’s Day.

Get your tissues ready for this one.

I know there are a lot of kids who aren’t lucky enough to have a father figure in their lives. That’s a really tough obstacle to overcome.

So regardless of what anyone else thinks of you, I’m just incredibly thankful to have you as my dad.

If I didn’t have you as an influence in my life, I don’t think I’d be in the position I am today. Actually, I know I wouldn’t.

You haven’t had the easiest life. Everything you’ve got, you’ve had to work for. And you’ve spent your entire adult life instilling that work ethic into me and my brothers to make sure that we never have to face the same challenges that you did.

I can’t think of anything else that you could ask for from a dad.