Wizards center Marcin Gortat expects his NBA career to end when his contract expires after the 2018-19 season.

In a story by the Orlando Sentinel’s Josh Robbins, Gortat said “NBA politics” might force him out of the League.

Asked Friday how much longer he wants to play, he said he doesn’t expect to play after the 2018-19 season. “This is a very difficult question,” Gortat answered. “The way NBA politics goes right now, I’m afraid that next year might be my last year. This is how I feel right now. “Obviously, we’re going to have a summer, then another year of basketball and then I’m going to think about it. “But the way I feel right now, it’s like next year might be my last year of my career.”

