Shaquille O’Neal released his LaVar Ball diss track last week, and now Michael Jordan is responding to the outspoken Ball family patriarch.

During a Q+A session on Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, MJ addressed LaVar’s claim that he would make Jordan “cry” in a game of one-on-one (starting at 1:19):

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? “He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? “It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question. “I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

RELATED:

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen Reunite on the Court for First Time since 1998