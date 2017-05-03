Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, is once again speaking out against Knicks president Phil Jackson.

After Jackson publicly said that Carmelo Anthony would be “better off somewhere else” last month, Roberts has been vocal about her displeasure with the situation. From The Vertical:

“I think Phil was deliberately trying to shame Melo out of the city,” she told The Vertical. Roberts, the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, said she had all but given up on waiting for the league to sanction Jackson – something that she “would have bet my paycheck on” after hearing of his comments two days after the conclusion of another wretched Knicks season.

Roberts went on to say there’s a double standard for executives and players, since players who have publicly expressed displeasure with their employers have been fined by the League.

Roberts pointed to when Markieff Morris was fined $10,000 by the League after he tweeted, “My future is not in Phoenix.”

RELATED:

Phil Jackson Says Carmelo Anthony ‘Would Be Better Off Somewhere Else’