Two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson called for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade Jahlil Okafor in a series of passionate tweets on Thursday.

Thompson said the Sixers benching Okafor is “like having a Harley in your garage just collecting dust.”

He even compared Okafor to Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, who spent the early part of his career backing up Joe Montana.

