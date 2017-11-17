Two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson called for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade Jahlil Okafor in a series of passionate tweets on Thursday.

Thompson said the Sixers benching Okafor is “like having a Harley in your garage just collecting dust.”

Seeing Jahlil Okafor just sittin there on the 6ers bench is like havin a Harley in ur garage just collecting dust…Wat a Waste…This Yung fella can PLAY…Cmon sumbody…TRADE for him…Geez — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) November 16, 2017

He even compared Okafor to Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, who spent the early part of his career backing up Joe Montana.

Okafor is the Steve Young of the NBA…like wen Young was sittin behind Montana — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) November 16, 2017

He just needs HIS own team — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) November 16, 2017

