Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2018 Announced

by March 31, 2018
353

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018 was announced on Saturday.

Here is the list of 13 players to be inducted:

  1. Point guard Jason Kidd (10x NBA All-Star, second on the all-time assist list)
  2. Point guard Steve Nash (2x MVP, 8x NBA All-Star, third on the all-time assist list)
  3. Forward Grant Hill (2x NCAA Champion, 7x NBA All-Star)
  4. Sharpshooter Ray Allen (All-time leader in three-point field goals, 10x NBA All-Star, 2x NBA Champion)
  5. Point guard Maurice Cheeks (4x NBA All-Star, 5x All-Defense)
  6. Forward Tina Thompson (4x WNBA Champion, first college player selected in WNBA draft)
  7. Coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell (won 100 games at four different schools, inventor of “Midnight Madness”)
  8. Shooting guard Charlie Scott (5x All-Star, 1976 NBA Champion)
  9. Executive Rick Welts (marketed 1992 Dream Team and helped launch WNBA)
  10. Player, coach and executive Rod Thorn (2015 Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award winner)
  11. International star Dino Radja (one of FIBA’s 50 Greatest Players)
  12. Guard/forward Katie Smith (All-time leading scorer in women’s professional basketball, 2x WNBA Champion)
  13. Ora Mae Washington (Born in 1898, Washington was part of 11 straight Women’s Colored Basketball Championship teams)

