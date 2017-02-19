The 66th annual NBA All-Star Game was truly one of the record books, and NBA players watching the game had plenty to talk about.

Of course, there was the KD and Russ storyline, which finally hit a positive note when the two connected on an alley-oop in the first quarter.

The second half featured Steph Curry hilariously avoiding a Giannis Antetokounmpo poster—only to gete viciously dunked on minutes later.

Statistically speaking, ASG MVP Anthony Davis scored a record 52 points, and Kevin Durant (21, 10 and 10) became just the forth player to post a triple-double.

