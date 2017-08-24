Restricted free agent Nerlens Noel reportedly turned down an offer from the Mavericks worth roughly $17.5 million per year, according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders.

Noel turned down a deal in the $17.5m per year range. Not sure changing agents changes the math on him. 10pts 7.5rebs as a career https://t.co/Q6gOCRJYwz — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) August 23, 2017

Noel, who recently hired Rich Paul as his new agent, has become increasingly frustrated with his contract negotiations so far.

