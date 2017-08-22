Locked in a stalemate with the Mavericks over a contract extension, Nerlens Noel has hired Rich Paul of Klutch Sports to become his new agent.

Nerlens Noel has hired agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports for representation, @BBallInsiders has learned. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 21, 2017

Noel is reportedly looking for a max deal and has become frustrated with the negotiations so far.

Paul is one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, with LeBron James, John Wall and Ben Simmons among his many clients.

