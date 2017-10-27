Nikola Mirotic would reportedly prefer a trade from the Bulls after teammate Bobby Portis’ punch broke two bones in Mirotic’s face.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill, Mirotic is willing to waive his no-trade clause, but according to league rules, Chicago can’t trade him until January 15.

Mirotic prefers a trade out of Chicago—which won’t be available to the Bulls until mid-January at the earliest because he was a free agent this summer—and is willing to waive his no-trade clause to do so, sources tell NBCSportsChicago.com. It’s been described by one source as “one of them has to go” and the Bulls are aware of the tenuous situation.

