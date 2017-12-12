After the Thunder’s 103-116 home loss to Charlotte on Monday, Paul George expressed frustration over OKC’s tumultuous start to the season.

George said the team may be saying all the right things, “but at some point it (the losing) has got to stop” (starting at 1:32):

What are your thoughts on OKC’s record and where you stand right now? PG: “For the talent we have, obviously this is not where we want to be.” […] “It’s no panic mode, but we have to start playing better.” […] “We can say, ‘We ‘gon to figure it out.’ We can say all that. But at some point it’s got to stop.”

