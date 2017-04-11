Paul George could live with Gerald Henderson’s antics Monday night—it was the refs’ incompetence that truly got under the All-Star forward’s skin.

George was fed up with the “shitty officiating” in the Pacers’ critical 120-111 road win against the Sixers.

Paul George: “You’ll know how I feel about the officials & tonight I really have no faith in them." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

George on Gerald Henderson: "I’ve been warning them all night what he’s going to do, stuff he’s doing & they allow the shit to go on." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

Paul George: "I really don’t have no respect & nothing is there for the officiating. Shitty officiating job.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

Paul George: “I don’t care about him (Henderson). It’s the fact that they (officials) let him do that. That’s the problem I have.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) April 11, 2017

PG and the Pacers head into the final regular season game with their Playoff fate yet to be determined.

Per the Indy Star: