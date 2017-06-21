Phil Jackson is at it again.

Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that the New York Knicks were open to trading Kristaps Porzingis, sending Twitter into a frenzy. The following day, Jackson confirmed that the rumors were in fact true, and that the team has been fielding calls:

Phil Jackson says the Knicks have gotten calls on Kristaps Porzingis. Says they are listening. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

Phil Jackson on Kristaps: “As much as we love this guy, we have to do what’s best for the club.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

Phil was apparently not happy that Porzingis skipped his exit meeting back in April:

Phil: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a player, over 25 years of coaching, maybe 30, not come to an exit meeting. It’s not happened to me.” — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 22, 2017

Nonetheless, he doesn’t seem too worried about the anxiety he’s causing New York fans:

Phil Jackson, asked what he’d say to skittish Knicks fans: “I think we know what we’re doing.” — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

Here’s the full video with the above comments:

Phil Jackson on hearing offers for Porzingis: ‘As much as we love this guy, we have to do what’s best for the club’ https://t.co/gQUKcntykG pic.twitter.com/Dpu7Vl9FZT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2017

Furthermore, Woj reported that the Knicks are chasing a top-four pick to select Kansas’ forward Josh Jackson.

Knicks have made calls about Kristaps Porzingis, aiming for a top-four pick to get Josh Jackson. – @WojVerticalNBA https://t.co/zT5sHvQJGZ — The Vertical (@TheVertical) June 22, 2017

