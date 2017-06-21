Phil Jackson is at it again.

Tuesday morning, reports surfaced that the New York Knicks were open to trading Kristaps Porzingis, sending Twitter into a frenzy. The following day, Jackson confirmed that the rumors were in fact true, and that the team has been fielding calls:

Phil was apparently not happy that Porzingis skipped his exit meeting back in April:

Nonetheless, he doesn’t seem too worried about the anxiety he’s causing New York fans:

Here’s the full video with the above comments:

Furthermore, Woj reported that the Knicks are chasing a top-four pick to select Kansas’ forward Josh Jackson.

