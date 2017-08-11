Since being relieved of his duties as Knicks President in June, Phil Jackson has been reflecting on how things went south for him in New York.

In a correspondence with Peter Vecsey, Jackson wrote that he’s “still on hold about WTF just went down” during his three-year stint with the Knicks.

Via Patreon (h/t Hoopshype):

“I’m not able, yet, to begin opining. However, I’m still on hold about WTF just went down the past 3 years of Knick basketball. “In that regard, I’m not angry, but disappointed I couldn’t fulfill the mission. “Winning is a priority in NY and I couldn’t get those guys into at least a 500% season so we could get some free space to rebuild.”

RELATED:

Rockets, Knicks Re-Start Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks