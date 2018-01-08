The Detroit Pistons have reportedly pursued a trade for Magic wing Evan Fournier.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a deal would likely have to include Reggie Jackson, who’s currently out with a grade 3 ankle sprain.

Fournier, 25, is set to earn roughly $17 million per year through the 2020-21 season.

Thirty days until the NBA’s trade deadline: Buyers, sellers and movers who’ll shape the month. https://t.co/YKQokkUMsp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2018