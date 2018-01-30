The Pistons may not be done making moves after trading for Blake Griffin on Monday.

According to The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor, Detroit is targeting Jazz wing Rodney Hood—potentially in exchange for Stanley Johnson.

The Pistons might not be done making moves. Multiple sources say that they are after Jazz guard Rodney Hood and could send out forward Stanley Johnson.

Hood is another injury-prone player, but these are the types of calculated risks Van Gundy needs to take to save his job.

