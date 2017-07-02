The Rockets continue their busy offseason by reportedly agreeing to terms on a 4-year, $32-million deal with defensive specialist PJ Tucker:

Tucker has agreed to a four-year, $32M deal with the Rockets, league sources tell The Vertical. https://t.co/6w4j6B1YnL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

Tucker was traded from the Suns to the Raptors at last year’s deadline. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Tucker turned down a deal with the Raptors because of his friendship with the Rockets’ Chris Paul:

Chris Paul played big role getting friend PJ Tucker to HOU. Raps offered 3 yrs/$33M, Rockets deal is 4/$32M, partial guarantee in last year — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 2, 2017

Yesterday, there were rumors of a deal between the Cavs and Rockets that would have sent guard Iman Shumpert to Houston. That potential trade appears to be dead at the moment now that Houston has agreed to terms with Tucker:

For now, Cavs/Rockets deal for Shumpert has significantly stalled, league sources say. Houston agreed with P.J. Tucker last night. https://t.co/2KekvjOBeg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

