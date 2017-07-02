The Rockets continue their busy offseason by reportedly agreeing to terms on a 4-year, $32-million deal with defensive specialist PJ Tucker:

Tucker was traded from the Suns to the Raptors at last year’s deadline. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Tucker turned down a deal with the Raptors because of his friendship with the Rockets’ Chris Paul:

Yesterday, there were rumors of a deal between the Cavs and Rockets that would have sent guard Iman Shumpert to Houston. That potential trade appears to be dead at the moment now that Houston has agreed to terms with Tucker:

