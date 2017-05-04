Cavaliers 125, Raptors 103 (Cleveland leads 2-0)

It was The King’s night in Cleveland.

LeBron James not only dropped 39 points, but also became the 4th player in playoffs history to reach 300 three-pointers and moved into 2nd on the all-time playoffs scoring list.

LeBron joins an elite group of marksmen #MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/VyFidodjgC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2017

Only Michael Jordan remains ahead of the King. pic.twitter.com/1YstfsbjGv — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2017

He and Kyrie single-handedly took over this one in the third quarter, accounting for 36 of the Cavs’ 37 points. As a team, Cleveland shot 55% from the field and 55% from three.

The Cavaliers were dominant in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/PENKouHHV8 — ESPN (@espn) May 4, 2017

DeMar DeRozan really struggled to get going for the Raps, scoring just 5 points on 2/11.

Let’s see if he’s able to bounce back. Game 3 is Friday at the Air Canada Centre.

Spurs 121, Rockets 96 (Series tied 1-1)

After an embarrassing performance in Game 1, the Spurs got their revenge Wednesday night.

It was a five-point game heading into the 4th quarter before San Antonio went off, winning the final 12 minutes by 20.

Patty Mills making plays 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gu83h2WHd9 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 4, 2017

Houston shot 22/50 from three-point range on Monday. They followed that up by going 11/34 tonight. The Beard flirted with a triple-double (13p, 10a, 7r), but went 3/17 and 2/9 from deep.

Kawhi Leonard did it all: 34 points (on 13/16), a career-high 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Kawhi tonight: -Shot 81% from the field

-Career-high 8 assists

-Held the Rockets to 1-of-8 FG as the primary defender 😮 pic.twitter.com/Mei7IUqY4c — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 4, 2017

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a complete win for the Spurs. Point guard Tony Parker went down with a left knee injury in the fourth quarter, and it didn’t look good. An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.

Game 3 is Friday at the Toyota Center.