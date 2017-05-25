Cavaliers 135, Celtics 102 (Cavaliers win series 4-1)

LeBron James, Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving jumped on the Celtics right away. They scored a franchise playoff record 43 points in the first quarter. It was a wrap early.

James, en route to 35 points, passed Michael Jordan for the most points in NBA playoff history. Irving had 24 and Love had 15 and 11 rebounds. Deron Williams came off the bench to score 14 points.

The Cavs never trailed, building a lead of 39. They were up by at least 30 points for most of the second half. They shot 56% from the floor and made 19 three-pointers.

With the win the Cavs get another chance at the Warriors. It’s the third straight season that the two squads have matched up in the Finals. Game 1 is next Thursday night at 9 EST.