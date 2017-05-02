Cavaliers 116, Raptors 105 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

After sweeping the Pacers in round 1, the Cavs had plenty of rest before Monday night. But there was no rust.

LeBron James led the way with 35 points and 10 rebounds, and entertained the crowd by grabbing a fan’s beer in the third quarter. His PG Kyrie Irving also put in work: 24 points, 10 assists, and this nasty move on Norman Powell. The two All-Stars connected on a ridiculous off-the-backboard alley-oop in the opening minutes.

Historically speaking, the King is in a good spot. pic.twitter.com/JYNcmiYvuC — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2017

As a team, Cleveland shot 41% from behind the arc (14/34).

One positive for the Raptors: Kyle Lowry played a solid all around game, scoring 20 points on 7/13 and dishing out 11 assists.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

Rockets 126, Spurs 99 (Houston leads 1-0)

No one saw this coming.

Behind a playoff franchise record 22 three-pointers, the Rockets handed San Antonio their worst home loss in postseason history.

James Harden had 20 points and 14 assists. The pick-and-roll game was working to perfection.

The Spurs couldn’t generate any offense at all, shooting 37% from the field and 31% from deep. Kawhi Leonard dropped 21 points, but on 5/14.

With the game pretty much decided, things got chippy at the end of the third quarter, resulting in Nene’s ejection.

Let’s see how the Spurs bounce back on Wednesday.