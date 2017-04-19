Rajon Rondo was overheard by Avery Bradley saying the Celtics quit in Game 2 Tuesday night.

Rondo’s Bulls stunned Boston with a 111-97 win, taking a commanding 2-0 series against the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

Bradley: "I could hear Rondo, 'yeah they gave up. They gave up.'"

Chicago hosts Game 3 Friday night.

Per the AP:

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Rajon Rondo finished one rebound shy of a triple-double and the Bulls beat the Boston Celtics 111-97 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Rondo had 11 points and 14 assists on a night when all five Bulls starters reached double figures. Dwyane Wade had 22 points, including 16 in the second half, and Robin Lopez added 18 points and eight points.

“You play the 82 games to learn a little bit about yourself,” [Wade] said. “One thing I learned about this team is through adverse situations, this team sticks together.”