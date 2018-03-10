Report: Brandon Jennings Signing 10-Day Contract With Bucks

by March 10, 2018
411

Guard Brandon Jennings is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, reports The Undefeated’s Marc Spears:

Jennings has been playing for the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Over five games, he has averaged 20.4 points and 8.0 assists.

Back in 2009, Milwaukee drafted Jennings with the 10th overall pick. He spent four seasons on the team before being traded to Detroit.

