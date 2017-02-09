The Cleveland Cavaliers have been searching far and wide for a player to fill the roster spot left open by Chris “Birdman” Andersen and are reportedly taking a flyer on former No. 2 overall pick Derrick Williams:

Free agent Derrick Williams is signing a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2017

More from The Vertical:

Williams is expected to sign with the Cavaliers in time to play in Thursday’s road game in Oklahoma City, league sources said. Williams has flexibility going the route of the 10-day deal, which provides some control of his situation in case the Cavaliers make an impactful trade before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Williams was recently waived by the Miami Heat so Miami could sign Okaro White.

Related

Kevin Love Calls Carmelo Trade Rumor a ‘Lie’