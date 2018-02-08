Report: Clippers, Cavaliers Continue To Discuss DeAndre Jordan Trade

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers continue to pursue a deal for Clippers center DeAndre Jordan as the 3 p.m. deadline nears:

The Clippers and Cavaliers continue to discuss the possibility of a trade centered on DeAndre Jordan, including conversations with potential third teams to help create a pathway to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Jordan is averaging 11.5 points and 14.9 rebounds per game. Other teams, such as the Wizards and the Blazers, have expressed interest, but the Clips have reportedly been unimpressed with offers to this point.

Will a deal get done?

