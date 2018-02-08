Report: Clippers, Cavaliers Continue To Discuss DeAndre Jordan Trade

by Alex Squadron February 08, 2018

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers continue to pursue a deal for Clippers center DeAndre Jordan as the 3 p.m. deadline nears:

Jordan is averaging 11.5 points and 14.9 rebounds per game. Other teams, such as the Wizards and the Blazers, have expressed interest, but the Clips have reportedly been unimpressed with offers to this point.

Will a deal get done?

