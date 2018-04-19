Report: ‘Forceful Blow’ To Embiid’s Orbital Bone Could Permanently Damage Sight

by April 19, 2018
493

Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid, who is listed as doubtful for Game 3 against Miami on Thursday, is itching to get back on the floor.

After Philly lost Game 2 at home, he expressed his frustration that doctors won’t clear him to play, posting on Instagram that he is “f**king sick and tired of being babied.”

But according to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer, the potential consequences of a shot to Embiid’s face are severe:

Miami is a physical team. And this is the NBA where throwing elbows is just a part of the game. A shot to the left side of Embiid’s face could do major damage. A source said a forceful blow to the orbital bone could even permanently damage the sight in his left eye.

RELATED
Joel Embiid Watches Kansas And Tweets At Rihanna Post-Surgery

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid Listed As Doubtful For Game 3 Against Miami

19 hours ago
407
NBA

Wade On Heat Homecoming: ‘I Didn’t Feel Comfortable In Those Other Uniforms’

2 days ago
2,180
NBA

Dwyane Wade Credits Kevin Hart’s Trash-Talk for Game 2 Performance

2 days ago
1,420
NBA

Joel Embiid ‘F**king Sick and Tired of Being Babied’

2 days ago
2,134
Andre Ingram
NBA

Post Up: Andre Ingram Captivates And The 76ers Keep It Going

1 week ago
2,485
Brett Brown
NBA

76ers Beat Hawks For Team-Record 15th Straight Win

1 week ago
504

TRENDING


Most Recent

Knicks Owner James Dolan Doesn’t Rule Out Porzingis Missing All Of Next Season

42 mins ago
174

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
168

Report: ‘Forceful Blow’ To Embiid’s Orbital Bone Could Permanently Damage Sight

1 hour ago
493

Charles Barkley: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘So Limited Offensively’

1 hour ago
547

Report: Knicks To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
294