Grizzlies forward James Ennis is headed to Detroit in a trade for youngster Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, according to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski:

Memphis has traded James Ennis to Detroit for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, league sources tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

The 23-year-old Johnson just recently joined the Pistons in the Blake Griffin deal, and is now on the move again. Ennis is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.

RELATED

Report: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas To Lakers