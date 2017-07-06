According to Ian Begley of ESPN, those close to the New York Knicks believe the team is determined to sign a veteran point guard to mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina. There is no consensus on a possible Derrick Rose return.

Two guys the Knicks previously expressed interest in – George Hill and Darren Collison – have already been picked up; so they have set their sights on a couple of new targets, including 31-year-old Rajon Rondo.

Sources: Knicks in touch with Rajon Rondo for Frank Ntilikina mentor role https://t.co/K99THTgyxQ #Knicks pic.twitter.com/FgAwLlZjtR — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) July 6, 2017

During the 2017 playoffs, Rondo helped the No. 8 seeded Bulls jump out to a 2-0 series lead over the No. 1 seeded Celtics before suffering a thumb injury, averaging 11.5 points, 10.0 assists, and 8.5 rebounds per contest.

New York has reportedly also been in contact with the Boston Celtics about a possible Marcus Smart trade. Stay tuned for more updates.

Related

La La Anthony: ‘Real Possibility’ Carmelo Leaves Knicks

New York Knicks Fire Phil Jackson