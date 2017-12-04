Kyle Anderson went down clutching his left knee Sunday night, and reportedly suffered a sprained MCL.

Here's another look at Kyle Anderson's injury… he was helped off the court… pic.twitter.com/HMf7XFZ3CG

An MRI today will determine the extent of Anderson’s injury.

The 24-year-old had filled in admirably for Kawhi Leonard (who’s nearing a return from right quadriceps tendiopathy) for 23 games this season.

Per the Express-News:

“It was a lot of pain,” Anderson said. “We’ll see what they say.”

Anderson was not on crutches after the game, but did walk to and from the showers with a pronounced limp. The fourth-year pro is in the midst of his best season, having averaging nine points, six rebounds and three assists heading into Sunday.

“This has been a good opportunity for him,” [Gregg] Popovich said before the game. “He has a high basketball IQ and does a lot of things well. He’s not what you’d call a typical NBA athlete. He just has a really high basketball IQ and that helps a team.”