Report: Mike Woodson To Interview For Knicks Head Coaching Job On Wednesday

by April 16, 2018
203

Clippers assistant Mike Woodson will interview for the Knicks head coaching job on Wednesday, reports Brad Turner of the LA Times.

Woodson coached New York from 2012-14.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Woodson “isn’t considered to be in the top tier of initial candidates.”

In 2012-13, he led the Knicks to a 54-28 record and their only playoff series victory in the last 18 years. He was fired after the ensuing season when the team went 37-45.

Knicks to Reportedly Interview Jerry Stackhouse, David Fizdale, Mark Jackson and David Blatt for Head Coach Job

 
