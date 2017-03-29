Following last night’s 115-114 Pacers loss to the Timberwolves, Paul George called out his teammates and said that the team has “no sense of urgency” and “no winning pride.” Indiana reacted today by letting go of Rodney Stuckey and bringing back Lance Stephenson.

According to reports from ESPN and The Vertical, Born Ready has signed a 3-year, $12 million deal with the team and will be eligible for the playoffs:

Indiana Pacers, Lance Stephenson agree to 3-year, $12 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. First two guaranteed. Team option on third. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 29, 2017

The Pacers are working on a deal to bring back Lance Stephenson, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 29, 2017

Stephenson has played for the Pelicans and Timberwolves this season, but both stints ended with injuries. The Pacers are currently No. 7 in the East and if the standings remain the same through the rest of the season, they will face the Cavaliers in the first round.

