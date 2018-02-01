Report: Pelicans Gather Momentum In Pursuit Of Ex-Suns Center Greg Monroe

by Alex Squadron February 01, 2018

As several teams continue to chase ex-Sun Greg Monroe, it seems one has emerged as a frontrunner to land the veteran center.

According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans have “gathered significant momentum” in their pursuit of Monroe, who could immediately replace the injured DeMarcus Cousins in the starting lineup:

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry spoke to Monroe in the aftermath of his contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns late Wednesday night, and New Orleans will continue to make an aggressive push to sign Monroe, league sources said.

The Pelicans’ ability to offer Monroe the chance at a starting job — in his childhood hometown — is making for a compelling case with Monroe, league sources said. 

Wojnarowski further reports that Monroe, who is averaging 11.2 points and 8.0 rebounds, “could make a decision as soon as Friday or Saturday.”

