Report: Spurs Giving Off Signals They Won’t Trade Kawhi Leonard

With questions mounting about the Kawhi Leonard situation in San Antonio, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports that the Spurs have been “giving off signals” that they are not open to trading him:

One well-placed insider who has closely monitored this situation told me recently that the Spurs continue to give off signals behind the scenes that they won’t trade Leonard. I’m sure they want Leonard to believe that, but this saga has reached the point that a trade has to be considered no less likely than the prospect of a Pop/Kawhi summit that leads to a detente.

Leonard, who appeared in just nine games this season due to a lingering quad injury, is set to hit free agency in 2019. San Antonio can offer him a supermax contract extension of $219 million over five years.

Given his strange, seemingly deteriorating relationship to the organization, several other teams have expressed interest in putting together a trade package for Kawhi, including the Clippers.

RELATED

LaMarcus Aldridge: Kawhi Leonard ‘Has to Do What’s Best for Him’