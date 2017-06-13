Monday night, the Golden State Warriors claimed their 2nd NBA title in the last three years. As tradition has it, they are now invited to visit the White House.

However, initial reports are that the Dubs have unanimously decided not to make the trip this year, presumably to take a stance against Donald Trump.

NBA champion Warriors skipping the White House visit, as a unanimous team decision per reports. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

There are also conflicting reports that the team has not yet decided on whether they will visit the White House. USA TODAY’s Jeff Zillgitt tweeted that the reports are “untrue:”

Per multiple NBA sources, reports right now on Warriors not going to White House are untrue; team hasn't received invitation or discussed. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 13, 2017

Stephen Curry essentially called the president an ass a few months ago, and head coach Steve Kerr likened the election to The Jerry Springer Show. It’ll be interesting to see how this pans out.

