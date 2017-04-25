With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, we talk press conferences, Russell Westbrook, the Cavs and Warriors dominance, what Paul George should do next and whether Blake Griffin has played his last game in a Clippers uniform.

YFN Lucci then joins the show to talk his new EP, ‘Long Live Nut,’ hooping in celebrity games and his relationship with top-10 recruit Collin Sexton.

